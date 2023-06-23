Man charged in connection with double robbery case in Oklahoma City

A man has been charged in connection with two robbery cases in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police charged Jordan Lee Sprowl, 35, after two separate robberies occurred. The first was an armed robbery on June 7 where two suspects stole a car from a driver near NW 50 Street and Portland Avenue. The second was a robbery of an employee on June 9 at a business near N Walker Avenue and NW 30 Street.

Officers responded to the scene of the second incident, and a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase ensued. Sprowl was arrested on June 9 and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of conjoint robbery, two counts of endangering others while eluding a police officer, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of reckless driving. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Previously, Sprowl had been on parole in Oklahoma after being convicted of manslaughter in 2014 in Missouri.

