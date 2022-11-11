Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in rural Pueblo County

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old woman in rural southwestern Pueblo County in October.

The PCSO announced Thursday in a news release they’d arrested 35-year-old Max Eugene Struck on a warrant for first-degree murder, a class 1 felony, in connection to the shooting death of Patti Magby on Oct. 21.

“Struck was arrested without incident this afternoon. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail," the PCSO’s release stated.

Magby was found shot outside of a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of possible shots fired. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on Magby until medical personnel arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation determined that Magby’s death was a homicide,” the PCSO’s release said. “Detectives learned the night of the incident, Magby, who lived nearby on Bergemann Road, had gone to Struck’s residence for an unknown reason. Struck fired a gun and Magby, who was not armed, was killed.”

Struck is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 bond.

