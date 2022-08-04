Man charged in connection with fatal shooting outside Northland Kansas City hotel

One of two suspects in a shooting that killed a 32-year-old in a Kansas City hotel parking lot last month was charged Monday.

Chance K. Bandy, who turned 21 on Wednesday, was arrested earlier this week after walking into Kansas City police headquarters to clear his name, according to documents filed in Clay County Circuit Court. Instead, prosecutors charged Bandy with one count of first-degree murder and another count of armed criminal action.

Authorities allege Bandy, of Kansas City, is one of two men who killed Angel Rivera-Rodriguez on July 14. The fatal shooting took place outside the Best Western hotel at 2633 N.E. 43rd Street in the Northland.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the hotel around 2:10 a.m. in response to a reported shooting. Inside the parking lot they found Rivera-Rodriguez, who had been shot, on his back in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses interviewed by police included a woman, identified in court papers as his girlfriend, who was with Rivera-Rodriguez at the hotel, staying in one of the rooms on the second floor. She told investigators Rivera-Rodriguez had been shot after two men, including one she knew, came to hang out with them early that morning.

The witness told police Rivera-Rodriguez had “been abusive” to her and was a drug dealer who carried large amounts of cash. Bandy and another man came to the hotel wearing face masks, she said, and at some point there was an argument between the pair and Rivera-Rodriguez, during which Rivera-Rodriguez went downstairs to his car.

From there, she described seeing a man she knew as Chance fire a gunshot at Rivera-Rodriguez from the second-story balcony as another man ran downstairs and shot him twice more, according to court papers.

Based on information provided by the witness, police showed her a photograph lineup that included Bandy. She identified him as one of the shooters, court papers allege.

Forensic reports determined Rivera-Rodriguez died of a bullet that struck the back of his neck. Court documents said the trajectory of the bullet showed it coming from above and from behind him.

Evidence recorded at the crime scene included one shell casing from a 9mm firearm found on the upper balcony just above Rivera-Rodriguez’s vehicle. Two more shell casings of a different caliber were found by his body.

Detectives also noted that a handgun was found on the side of Interstate 35 on the morning of the shooting by Claycomo police. It was a .45 caliber like two shell casings found at the scene, court papers say, which was sent to the Kansas City Crime Lab to be analyzed.

Surveillance cameras recorded some of the events as they unfolded. In a video reviewed by detectives, two men identified by authorities as the suspects were seen walking in the area around the time Rivera-Rodriguez was observed going to his car. The video also showed Rivera-Rodriguez collapsing at one point as he appeared to be walking away from the hotel, a detective wrote in court papers.

During his police interview on Monday, Bandy allegedly admitted to being present when the shooting occurred but denied having a gun with him.

Bandy described arguing with Rivera-Rodriguez, alleging the gunshot victim had assaulted his friend at the hotel. He also said he saw Rivera-Rodriguez holding a firearm before the other man Bandy was with shot him, according to court papers.

After the shooting, Bandy said the pair grabbed Rivera-Rodriguez’s gun and fled the area, tossing the firearm out of a moving car on the side of the highway.

Detectives reported that no firearm was found on or near Rivera-Rodriguez at the shooting scene. Police did report finding a purse containing around $10,000 cash.

A warrant was issued for Bandy’s arrest on Monday following his interview with police. As of Wednesday, he was being held on a $1 million bond in the Clay County jail. An attorney for Bandy was not listed in court records.