Man charged in connection with February shooting

Mar. 10—An Owensboro man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with a February shooting on West Fifth Street.

Timothy A. Hinton, 23, homeless, was charged with assault in the Feb. 25 shooting, which took place shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fifth Street.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers responded to the neighborhood to a report of a vehicle collision and found the occupant of the vehicle had been shot.

While officers were at that scene, they received a report of a second person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street, reports say. It was determined the victims were in the same vehicle when they were shot, reports say.

Both victims were treated at Owensboro Health for non-life threatening injuries, reports say.

Hinton was served with the charge at the Daviess County Detention Center, where he has been held since March 3 on charges of failure to appear in court.