Man charged in connection to February shooting death, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested 25-year-old Harold Samuel in connection to a deadly February shooting.

STORY: JSO: Man attacked with hammer in overnight carjacking incident

According to a news release from JSO, on Monday, Feb. 20 at around 7 p.m., patrol officers responded to Pine View Circle after getting calls about several gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they located a 21-year-old man laying on the edge of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and rendered aid at the scene, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

STORY: St. Marys City Councilmember-elect Chad Ingram arrested for DUI

Homicide Team 6, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations. As a result of follow-up investigations, detectives had reason to believe the suspect in the shooting was Harold Samuel, who had an existing warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to a separate incident. He was located and arrested on the warrant in mid-March.

After further investigation into the murder, the reviewing of available evidence and interviewing Samuel, he was charged with murder following the shooting death of the victim on March 31.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories