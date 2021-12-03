Man charged in connection with gunfire incident

Dec. 2—HIGH POINT — A High Point man turned himself in this week on drug and weapons charges stemming from an investigation into an incident in which more than 40 shots appeared to have been fired at an apartment complex in southeastern High Point earlier this month.

Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, of Roberts Lane was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the High Point Police Department said. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Police officers went to Aguilar's apartment complex about 1 a.m. Nov. 19 after reports of gunfire. Several apartments were struck by gunfire, and officers tried to contact the residents of each to ensure their safety, but no one answered knocks at what officers would later determine was Aguilar's apartment, police said.

The rear door of the apartment was unlocked, and no one answered when officers called out, police said. Because the apartment had been hit by gunfire, officers entered to try to find if anyone inside was injured.

Inside, officers saw drug paraphernalia, vacuum-sealed bags, a firearm and a ballistic vest, so they sought a search warrant, police said. During the search, they found one pistol that had been reported stolen, one military-style rifle, a shotgun, numerous firearm parts, marijuana, ammunition, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also found 44 rifle casings in the yard of the apartment building, police said.

Based on discussions with residents of the complex and other witnesses, investigators think that gang association was a factor in this incident, police said.

This investigation is continuing.