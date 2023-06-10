Man charged in connection with homicide in Uptown, CMPD says

A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On June 1, police said they were flagged down regarding a disturbance on the 300 block of North Brevard Street shortly after 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, a gunshot was fired and police observed a suspect fleeing from the area. A man with a gunshot wound was then found and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On June 9, the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis, died in the hospital from injuries he sustained during this incident.

Police said the suspect, in this case, has been identified as 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen. Allen had previously been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Following Davis’ death, Allen’s charges have been upgraded to 1st-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

