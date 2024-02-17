Man charged in connection to July 2022 drug overdose in West Nashville

A Nashville man is charged in connection to a July 2022 overdose death of Evan D. Leonard following an 18-month investigation.

Adrian T. Raybon, 35, is charged with second degree murder, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department release.

Leonard, 21, was found dead by his roommate in their West Nashville apartment July, 15, 2022. Leonard told his roommate the night before his death he had taken an ecstasy pill that made him feel "weird," the release said.

Following months of investigation, narcotics detectives identified Raybon as the person responsible for supplying Leonard with the drug police believe contained fentanyl.

Raybon was arrested Thursday at his home Crouch Drive. His bond is set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest man following 18-month drug overdose investigation