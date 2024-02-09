Man charged in connection man who died Monday

Feb. 8—SHARON — With authorities unable to conclusively connect a Sharpsville man's injuries to his death, police filed aggravated assault and other charges against the man suspected in the attack.

Eric Wayne Lomax, 63, of Sharpsville, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Lomax is accused of attacking Edward Reedy, 35, of Sharpsville. Sharon police, responding to a report of a trespasser Monday evening at 752 New Castle Ave., arrived at 8:22 p.m. where they found Reedy, who had a head injury.

Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati said Reedy was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, Libonati said.

Medical personnel pronounced Reedy dead at 9:07 p.m.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said Lomax is accused of striking Reedy in the head with a handgun.

Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist from the Erie County Coroner's Office, performed an autopsy on Reedy, but Acker said the findings didn't conclusively establish that the attack caused Reedy's death, which prevented the filing of homicide charges.

While investigating the trespassing call, Sharon police said they discovered evidence that led to charges against Vincent Edward Hines, 58, the resident of 752 New Castle Ave. Acker said the charges against Hines are not connected with the attack on Reedy or his death.

When police responded to the initial call about a trespasser, officers searched Hines' residence in what Acker referred to as a "protective sweep," to ensure that there was no emergency inside. The officers found what they described as a weapon possessed illegally, and a small amount of marijuana.

The officers obtained a search warrant based on results of the protective sweep and found the weapon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hines is charged with illegal weapon possession, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and two counts of paraphernalia possession.

As of Thursday, Lomax remained in Mercer County Jail on $500,000 bail. Hines was released Wednesday after posting $25,000 bond.

Farrell Police Department and the Mercer County District Attorney's Office participated along with Sharon police and the coroner's office in the investigation.