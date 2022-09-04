Man charged in connection with Memphis jogger's disappearance

Reuters

An average of 17 atrocities were reported in news outlets in Mexico each day during the first six months of 2022, up 18% from the same period last year, according to a report by non-governmental organization Causa en Comun. In Mexico, where some newspapers and TV are dedicated to "nota roja" crime reporting, decades of violence has left over 100,000 missing and recently driven efforts to restructure the country's security forces. The NGO, which defined atrocities as the intentional use of force to severely abuse, maim, kill or provoke terror, counted 5,463 victims from 3,123 events reported in 2,657 news articles.