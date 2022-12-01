Man charged in connection to murder of Riverside man

A man has been charged in connection to the murder of a Riverside man, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Scott Hannah, 28, of Riverside, was identified as the man found dead inside a residence on Dundee Circle Sunday evening, according to Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. Hannah was found with multiple stab wounds.

On Monday, police named Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, as the person of interest in the investigation. Brogan was the last known person to have contact with Hannah.

According to Sturgeon, Hannah and Brogan had a past romantic relationship.

Brogan has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He is currently in custody in Logan County, Kentucky.

Brogan remains charged in Kentucky with multiple crimes to include assault on a peace officer with a $500,000 bond, Sturgeon said.

