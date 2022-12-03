Man charged in connection with North End stabbing

Dec. 3—Manchester police have arrested a man in connection with a reported stabbing in the city's North End.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Manchester police responded to 68 Croteau Court for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was not identified, told police he got into an argument with a man he knew. During the argument, the other man allegedly pulled out a knife and "stabbed him multiple times," Manchester police said in a release.

The victim's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, police said. He was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested John Vianney, 22, in connection with the incident on charges of first degree assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Vianney was also transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he suffered during the incident, police said.