Man charged in connection with October killing in Columbus pleads not guilty

Michael Edward Simmons pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of Christopher Williams, 55, who died in the 2400 block of Blan Street on Oct. 19, six days after an alleged altercation with Simmons.

Simmons is being charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

Detective Robert Nicholas of the Columbus Police Department testified during a hearing Tuesday in recorder’s court that an eyewitness saw an altercation between Simmons and Williams six days prior to Williams death on Oct. 13.

According to Nicholas’ testimony, the witness said Simmons repeatedly hit Williams while Williams was on the ground, causing damage to his left temple.

The autopsy performed on Williams showed he died to a brain hematoma. The eyewitness told Nicholas that Williams complained of migraines and nausea in the days after the altercation.

Nicholas said Simmons admitted to the altercation and the blows among questioning. Simmons told detectives, “I didn’t realize I had hit him that hard,” according to Nicholas.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.