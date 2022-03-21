Man charged in connection with Rail Runner stabbing

Mar. 20—The man arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people on the Rail Runner commuter train Saturday afternoon had a gun in his backpack when he was taken into custody, according to New Mexico State Police.

Luis Sanchez, 32, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to State Police.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sanchez got into a fight with another passenger on the train and stabbed a man in the back and lower abdomen. A security guard who tried to stop the fight was stabbed in her neck.

An elderly woman on the train was also stabbed in the shoulder, according to a Criminal Complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. All three victims were taken to a local hospital and two of them underwent surgery, according to the complaint.

The train was brought to a stop at the Montaño Transit Station and Sanchez fled southbound on the tracks before being taken into custody by Albuquerque police.

The complaint said that a gun was found in a backpack that Sanchez dropped while fleeing from the train.

Sanchez, after his arrest, was treated at Lovelace hospital for lacerations to his hands. He was then taken to the State Police office in Albuquerque, where he twice tried to grab officers' weapons when they attempted to interview him, according to the complaint.