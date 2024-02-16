Man charged in connection to September 2023 murder
Man charged in connection to September 2023 murder
Man charged in connection to September 2023 murder
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
McMichael was diagnosed with ALS three years ago.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
Condos usually make great starter homes, but here's what to consider when deciding between a condo vs. a single-family house.
The hype around artificial intelligence may finally be normalizing, at least according to company earnings calls over the past two quarters.
Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Fiat, among other brands — reported full-year results and announced a new share buyback plan that sent shares higher, despite warning of a “turbulent” year ahead.
These are all your 2024 Formula 1 car liveries revealed ahead of the season.
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Many Americans think the economy was better under Trump. The data backs them up — to a point.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $100 off in an Amazon sale.
Saves are annoying, but fantasy managers need them in order to compete. Andy Behrens offers up some tips to deal with the category in his RP preview for 2024.
Youth rideshare startup HopSkipDrive beat two key new California emissions standards in 2023, an accomplishment the company believes will bolster its case for relying more on shared passenger vehicles to get kids and teens to and from school. The company tells TechCrunch that electric vehicles drove 8% of all miles on the platform in the state last year, 400% more than the 2% target set by California's Air Resources Board (CARB). Total emissions for the year in California were 240 grams of carbon dioxide per passenger mile, comfortably under the 252 grams-per-mile benchmark.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
In December, two Waymo robotaxies in Phoenix collided with the same pickup truck that was in the midst of being towed, which prompted the Alphabet subsidiary to issue a recall on its vehicles' software.