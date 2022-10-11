Man charged in connection with stabbing at Manchester homeless camp

Oct. 11—A city man is in custody in connection with a stabbing late last week off South Willow Street in Manchester's south end.

On Friday, Oct. 7, around 3:30 p.m. Manchester police responded to the area of Chunky's Cinema at 707 Huse Road for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a man lying on the ground in the TownPlace Suites parking lot. The victim was bleeding and told police that a man had stabbed him at a homeless camp in the woods.

Police set up a perimeter, and a drone and SWAT personnel were deployed. After several hours, police said a man identified as Marc Cincotta, 62, was located and taken into custody.

Cincotta was charged with first degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon (two counts), and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

"Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the two men were known to each other and the incident was not random," Manchester police said in a statement.

Cincotta was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.