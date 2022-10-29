Man charged in connection with Temple Terrace gas station shooting

Law enforcement officers arrested a 23-year-old man Friday on charges of murder after an earlier Temple Terrace shooting left one person dead and another injured, according to city officials.

Johayward D. Bradshaw was arrested in Davie, a city in Broward County. The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force helped locate and arrest Bradshaw, according to the city of Temple Terrace.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the 7-Star gas station at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. One person, whose name was not released by the city, died on the scene while the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening wounds, according to the city.

That injured person is now stable. The city has not released their name.

Bradshaw faces charges of murder and attempted murder. Temple Terrace Police are still conducting an investigation and ask anyone with information to call 813-989-7110.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.