Man charged in connection with triple murder of family members in Massachusetts home

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of three members of the same family, including a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, officials in Massachusetts said.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, was charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and burglary in connection with the deaths of Gilda D’Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D’Amore, 74 and Gilda D’Amore’s mother, Lucia Arpino, 97.

The three victims were attacked inside their home in Newton on June 25, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

Triple Homicide In Newton (Pat Greenhouse / Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Gilda D'Amore died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, officials said. Autopsies of the other two victims were expected to be conducted on June 27, and additional charges were possible.

No motive has been given for the attack, and Ryan said it appeared to be "a random act."

“At this time we know of no established connection between family members and Mr. Ferguson,” Ryan told reporters.

Ferguson was taken into custody on June 26 after investigators found video that showed a male walking in "a staggering gait" with no shirt and shoes in a street less than a mile from the victims' home at 5:20 a.m. on June 25, Ryan told reporters. Police identified the man as Ferguson.

A bloody footprint found in the home was also matched to Ferguson, officials said in a news release.

The victims were discovered after a person known to them called 911 on the morning of June 25 to report they were dead inside the home.

The woman had gone to check on the D’Amores after they did not come to the church services on Sunday to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, officials said.

The couple's church, Sacred Heart and Our Lady’s Collaborative, shared a statement identifying the victims. It referred to Gilda D'Amore as Jill D'Amore.

She spent "endless hours" caring for flowers and putting up decorations in the church over the years, while Bruno D'Amore was remembered for his "exuberant personality" and heading up the grill at the parish picnics, church officials said. Arpino was also a beloved member of the parish for more than 60 years, according to the church.

"Many in our faith community are grieving this great loss," the church said in the statement. "We ask for your prayers for them, most especially for their three children and their five grandchildren."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com