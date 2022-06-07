Man charged in connection with triple shooting at Pittsburgh pub turns himself in to police

A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a pub in Greenfield in April has turned himself in to police.

Jeremy Banks, 40, is charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting and has an active warrant for his arrest.

On April 30, officers responded to a shooting at Zano’s Pub House in the 3800 block of Acorn Street at 11:45 p.m.

Police said a suspect backed up their car and fired into the bar, shooting two women and one man.

Update. Jeremy Banks has turned himself in. Thank you to all for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/qLIcb0zGJ2 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 7, 2022

