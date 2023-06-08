Man charged in connection with Wayne County overdose death

Jun. 7—A man faces felony charges for providing drugs that resulted in a woman's overdose death earlier this year in Wayne County.

State police at Honesdale charged Todd Wignall, 56, with felony first-degree drug delivery resulting in death, felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and involuntary manslaughter. Wignall also faces multiple misdemeanor charges.

Jennifer Trasente discovered her friend, Amanda Parry deceased and Wignall unresponsive at her home at 1037 Main St., Dreher Twp. on Jan. 11, according to a criminal complaint.

Responding troopers found three lines of white powder, two besides Parry's credit card, a cut straw and baggie with white residue, the complaint reads.

Wignall, whose listed address is the Wayne County Correctional Facility, told troopers on Jan. 21 he received the drugs from an individual in Mountainhome, Monroe County, in exchange for helping him, according to the complaint. On Jan. 24, he told them he arrived at Trasente's home and saw Trasente and Parry smoking methamphetamine. Wignall went to take a shower and while undressing, removed a bread bag containing a powder substance he believed to be heroin and put it on the kitchen table.

Parry then took the powder out and made two small lines on the table, which she and Wignall snorted, according to the complaint.

The Wayne County Coroner's Office later determined Parry died from toxicity from the combined effects of Methamphetamine, fentanyl, 4-ANPP and Dextromethorphan.

Wignall was held in the prison on $200,000 bail and a preliminary hearing was set for June 14.

