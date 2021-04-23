Man charged in COVID loan fraud

Apr. 23—TRIAD — A Randolph County man is accused of getting more than $1.5 million in coronavirus pandemic relief money through fraudulent business loans.

A federal grand jury in Charlotte indicted Maurice Kamgaing, 41, of Archdale, formerly of Charlotte, on charges accusing him of obtaining COVID-19 relief funds by submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on behalf of two businesses, said William Stetzer, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The indictment alleges that the two loan applications contained false and misleading information and fraudulent supporting documentation about the two businesses, including fake federal tax filings and payroll reports.

In April 2020, Kamgaing filed an application for a loan for Apiagne Inc. that included false information about the company's purported payroll and fraudulent documentation about its monthly payroll disbursements, a Justice Department press release said. For example, according to the indictment, Apiagne's loan application falsely represented that the company had an average monthly payroll of $260,000 and needed the loan to support its ongoing operation and its 46 employees.

In May 2020, Apiagne received a loan for $856,463, which Kamgaing used for his personal benefit, according to federal prosecutors.

Also in April 2020, Kamgaing filed another loan application on behalf of AKC Solutions, which falsely represented that the company had 23 employees and had an average payroll of $260,000.

In May 2020, AKC Solutions received a loan for $650,000, and within days of receiving the loan Kamgaing used it for improper purposes and personal expenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Both loans were applied for through the PPP program guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, federal prosecutors say.

Kamgaing is charged with wire fraud in relation to a disaster benefit, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years in prison. He also is charged with two counts of making false statements to a bank, which carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison per count.

Kamgaing also is charged with two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, which carry a maximum prison term of 10 years per count.