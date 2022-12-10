Man charged in Cranberry Township fatal DUI crash appears in court

A man charged in a fatal DUI crash in Cranberry Township appeared in court on Friday.

According to police, Darren Martin was drunk and driving a U-Haul on Route 19 Sunday afternoon when he ran a red light and caused a deadly crash.

BJ Forsyth of Cranberry Township, a beloved husband and father, was killed in the crash.

Friday, 11 News questioned Martin as he left court. Martin had nothing to say to the victim’s family after he waived his preliminary hearing.

