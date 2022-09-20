Man charged in crash that killed Farmington High graduate Luke Roux appears in court

Jacob Coffey, the 21-year-old man charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Farmington teen Luke Roux, appeared in court in Hartford on Tuesday.

Coffey, who is free on a $250,000 bond, is charged with manslaughter following the fatal Farmington crash that killed 17-year-old Roux on the night of June 25, along with charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, running a red light and speeding, police and court records show.

He appeared in Hartford Superior Court G.A. 14 before Judge Elizabeth C. Leaming, who ordered his case transferred to Part A court, where major crimes are heard.

A warrant for Coffey’s arrest issued by Farmington Police Department in August alleges that Coffey was far past the legal limit of intoxication when he sped through a stop sign near Colt Highway around 8:30 p.m. that summer night and smashed into a Volkswagen Golf driven by Roux, who was on his way home from a baseball game that his team had won, his family said.

According to the warrant, Coffey was on his way home after leaving a country concert at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford early because he was feeling sick. He initially told police at the scene that he’d had “a beer and a half” that night but later told paramedics that he’d had four beers, according to police in the warrant affidavit.

A blood test showed that his blood alcohol content was 0.23 when he was treated at a hospital after the crash that night, according to blood samples retrieved at Hartford Hospital, evaluated by forensic experts and reviewed by police, records show. In Connecticut, you are considered to be legally intoxicated if you have a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Investigators also found several empty alcohol containers in the Jeep that Coffey was driving, including empty cans of Bud Light and Busch Light and 50-milliliter bottles of Fireball whiskey, police said.

Coffey allegedly drove through a red light that had been red for at least 18 seconds when he sped through it, according to a police analysis of traffic patterns on Birdseye Road and Colt Highway, where there is a clearly posted speed limit of 45 mph, police said in the warrant.

He was allegedly driving as fast as 82 mph in the five seconds leading up to the crash, investigators said in the warrant affidavit.

Roux was driving between 14 and 28 mph just before the crash, police said. He was only two miles from home when he was hit and was pronounced dead less than an hour later at the University of Connecticut Health Center. He had just graduated from Farmington High School and was set to begin studying at the University of Connecticut in Storrs with his older brothers in the Fall, according to his family.

Coffey’s charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony, punishable upon conviction by a prison term of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 6, records show.