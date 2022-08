Aug. 22—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man is now facing multiple felony charges for credit card fraud.

A person came to the Oxford Police Department Aug. 10 to filed a report on credit card fraud report. The investigation led to the Aug. 18 arrest of Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, charged with five counts of credit card fraud.

Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

