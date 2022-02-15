Man charged with crimes against children

Feb. 14—GREENSBURG — A local man has been preliminarily charged with multiple counts of crimes against minors following an investigation that started last year.

According to Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy, in late December 2021 the GPD received a report of possible crimes committed against children all under the age of 15.

At that time it was reported Marvin R. Keller, 66, of Greensburg, had committed the alleged crimes over the course of several years.

GPD detectives John Albert and Steve Barnes began an investigation and as a result Keller has been preliminarily charged with several counts of child molestation.

The chief said this investigation is ongoing and additional charges could result from it.

Chief Mike McNealy thanked Abby Hebert and Kelly Blazier from the Department of Child Services for their work on this investigation. He also thanked the Decatur County Child Advocacy Center for their assistance.

"While new to our community, the Child Advocacy Center has long been a valuable asset to law enforcement by having trained forensic interviewers talk to children," McNealy said.

The chief also said that criminal charges are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.