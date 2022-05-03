Man charged for criminal sexual conduct with minor in Mankato

May 3—MANKATO — A Wisconsin man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Mankato.

Vincent Lee Sims, 32, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, faces a felony for criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call, and a misdemeanor for domestic assault in Blue Earth County District Court. He was charged Monday.

A criminal complaint states a girl younger than 10 years old described Sims sexually assaulting her while she was lying on a couch Friday. A woman reported walking in to find Sims standing over the girl.

The woman brought the girl into another room, according to the complaint, at which time the girl started shaking while describing what Sims did to her.

Sims allegedly tried to stop the woman from calling the police by wrapping his arms around her neck and trying to take the phone until another person entered the residence.

The girl reportedly confirmed more details to a doctor while at the hospital for evaluation and during a forensic interview with investigators afterward.

When dispatch first got the call about the incident, the dispatcher reported hearing screaming on the line before someone said they were "going to kill this guy."

Officers arrived to find five people in the parking lot, with two pointing at Sims and repeatedly yelling, "It was him." An officer noted it appeared Sims had been physically assaulted, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

