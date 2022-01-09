Man charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after prowling in New Phila

New Philadelphia police arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after three residents of the 1200 block of Independence Circle SE reported a prowler on Saturday and Sunday.

Police received several calls about the suspect over both days at various commercial and residential locations in the city.

Police found a shed open, a light on and fresh footprints in the snow early Sunday on Independence Circle. They also reported that a locked, enclosed porch had been entered on the same street. A woman reported that while the suspect was on her back porch, he hung on the wind chimes and sang.

The first complaint about the suspect was made at 9:45 a.m. Saturday by a man who said he had seen a prowler on a doorbell camera in the 1200 block of Independence Circle. The subject had been walking around the home, but apparently left after realizing it was occupied. An officer identified the visitor as the grandson of a former resident.

At 12:23 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a man who asked police to check on the welfare of the subject after he read concerning social media posts. The caller had given the man food and gloves before taking him to a church. Police were unable to find the subject, who did not respond to their phone message asking him to call their office.

At 6:42 p.m. Saturday, an employee of Speedway, 264 W. High Ave. said a suspect — believed to be the same man — got into a customer's car and gave her trouble. Police found him and sent him on his way.

At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, an employee of Broadway Brewhouse downtown said he was air-punching the walls. He admitted to police that he had used narcotics in the last 24 hours. Police told him he was not allowed to return to the business. Police took him to a Southside gas station. He was to walk to a friend's house.

At 12:07 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Marathon BellStores at 110 Commercial Ave. SE because a man was yelling outside. Police told the same 41-year-old subject he was no longer allowed there.

Story continues

The suspect's travels ended after a resident of the 1200 block of Independence Circle called police at 2:32 a.m. Sunday about the male on her porch. Investigating officers found evidence of the suspect's presence at two properties on the same block. He was arrested.

Other crimes reported to law enforcement in Tuscarawas County over the weekend included:

• A resident reported a burglary early Sunday in the 7900 block of Waterworks Hill Road SE in the Uhrichsville area.

• Four catalytic converters were stolen from trucks in the 2200 block of state Route 516 NW in the Dover area Friday.

• A 49-year-old woman from E. Front Street in Dover was jailed Sunday on charges of assault and domestic violence against her live-in boyfriend.

• A vehicle break-in was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of Dover Avenue in Dover.

• A home in the 900 block of Dover Avenue, Dover, was reportedly ransacked Saturday. Entry was believed to have been made through the basement.

• A 43-year-old man was jailed Saturday on charges of assault and domestic violence after an incident on N. Crater Avenue in Dover.

• Burglary was attempted at a home in the 1200 block of Dover Avenue in Dover on Saturday. A resident found hammer damage, loosened molding and scratches on a window.

• Medicine was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of North Avenue NE in New Philadelphia on Saturday.

• Two shoplifters left stolen merchandise in the bed of a truck at Walmart in New Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The truck was reported to have been taken without authorization in Canton. The owner collected the truck. The store recovered the merchandise.

• A woman from the 300 block of Front Avenue SW in New Philadelphia said her niece took her cell phone Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia prowler arrested after entering porch, shed Sunday