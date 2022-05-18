Man charged with cruelty to children

May 18—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested recently on a charge of cruelty to children.

At 3:51 p.m., May 2, police headed to a residence on East Park Avenue at the request of the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Service, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Tuesday, May 17.

DFCS advised officers it was investigating a possible cruelty to children case and that they had been contacted by Florida DFCS about a 5-month-old baby in a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital with skull fractures. Authorities were told the family of the baby lived on East Park Avenue, police said.

Detectives determined the father of the child had told DFCS that while he watching the baby, she had fallen; she was taken for medical care the day after but did not improve. The mother of the baby took her to the Jacksonville facility because she appeared to be doing worse, police said.

Detectives spoke with medical personnel at the hospital and the doctor reported the baby had multiple fractures throughout her body. The doctor stated the injuries were non-accidental, police said.

On May 17, detectives obtained arrest warrants against the father on charges of felony aggravated battery and felony cruelty to children. Detectives arrested him at his residence without incident, police said.

The baby is still in the hospital in Jacksonville receiving medical treatment.

"This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to ensure that this offender is held accountable for his actions. We continue to hope for this baby's recovery," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.