Man charged with cutting another man's throat pleads not guilty in Marathon County

WAUSAU − A 37-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to cutting another man's throat in October.

Lee Xiong, who is listed in court documents as homeless, faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus scheduled Xiong's next appearance for March 15.

During a hearing Jan. 25, Marathon County Circuit Judge Scott Corbett found there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial. If he is convicted, Xiong faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 17, two men brought a third man to the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston with a 1/2-inch deep cut to his throat. The injured man told medical staff his throat was cut in a construction accident, but doctors said the injury did not match the man's story.

The injured man was combative and wanted doctors to treat him as soon as possible so he could leave the hospital, according to the complaint. At one point, Xiong came and talked to the victim. Staff heard the victim make sure Xiong said it was an accident. They also heard Xiong apologize to the injured man.

Police investigated the victim's story and learned he didn't work for the construction company he named, and the company had no knowledge of any accident, according to the complaint. In a follow-up interview with police Oct. 31, the victim insisted the injury was caused by an accident and he didn't want to press charges.

On Jan. 16, the victim went to the Everest Metro Police Department and asked to speak to the investigating officer. The victim told the officer he had been free from drugs for 87 days and he needed to tell the officer what really happened when he got hurt.

The injured man said he and some other people, including Xiong, had been at a hotel and using drugs, according to the complaint. The injured man said Xiong left and wasn't answering his cellphone, so the injured man went to look for him. The man found Xiong's girlfriend in Xiong's vehicle. He said she was, "completely out of her mind," and her behavior scared him. He tried to take her to get help but he was unsuccessful and dropped her off at an apartment, according to the complaint.

The man said he then found Xiong, who had been hiding in a garage, and Xiong's feet were cut up because he had crawled under a fence, the man told police. Xiong, the victim and another man stopped at a service station to get gas.

The victim told police Xiong thought someone had "put a contract out" on Xiong and that the vehicle was barely moving. It was then that Xiong used a box cutter to cut the victim's throat, according to the complaint.

The victim said he turned to Xiong and told him to look at what he did, according to the complaint. The victim said he made Xiong drive him to the hospital.

The victim said he had been using methamphetamine the night Xiong cut him and he wasn't thinking clearly, according to the complaint. He said when Xiong came to the hospital it was to finish killing him, but then Xiong learned the victim had made up the story about having a construction accident and changed his mind, according to the complaint.

Xiong was out on bail for an unrelated drug case when the incident happened, according to online court records. Besides the attempted homicide charge, Xiong entered not guilty pleas Monday for charges of methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, bail jumping and drug paraphernalia possession.

