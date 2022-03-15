Man charged with damaging former company's trucks avoids jail

Mar. 14—ROWLEY — A local man charged with damaging trucks belonging to his former employer avoided jail time Friday in Newburyport District Court but will return to court to learn how much restitution he will have to pay.

Frank Ciampa, 50, of Haverhill Street saw charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 continued without a finding for a year.

During that time, Ciampa must stay away, have no contact with Pavemaster Paving, pay $290 in fees and fines, and stay out of trouble with the law. He must also return to court for a restitution hearing, according to court records.

Had Ciampa been found guilty of the most serious charge, he could have been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Rowley police believe that Ciampa caused roughly $5,900 worth of damage when he flattened four tires on a Bobcat tractor and a single tire on a paving truck June 6.

His possible motive, according to police, was revenge after he was let go from the paving company that owned the vehicles. Ciampa also worked for a rival paving company at the time of the incident, according to court records.

"He (the victim) advised that he is certain it is another paving company who did it out of jealousy that his company, Pavemaster Paving, had gotten the contract for the Rowley Crossing parking lot paving," Rowley police Officer Chris Ottani wrote in his report.

Rowley Crossing at 300 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) is home to El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant, Cape Ann Cannabis, Phillips Roast Beef & Pizza, Yankee Pine Corp., Seacoast Cabinet, Salon Avie and private offices. The property was sold in July for $3.5 million, according to a published report.

It was also where the damaged vehicles were parked, according to police.

Video taken by security cameras show a man fitting Ciampa's description on the property at the time of the incident, according to Ottani's report. When Ottani interviewed Ciampa at his home, Ciampa denied knowing anything about the incident.

"I then asked Ciampa if there is any reason why he would show up on security camera footage in the Rowley Crossing parking lot slashing tires to which he initially hesitated and stammered his words, finally saying 'no, I don't know what you're talking about,'" Ottani wrote in his report, adding that Ciampa denied ever hearing of Pavemaster Paving.

Ciampa went on to say that he knew the owner of Pavemaster Paving and accused him of not paying him $4,000 in wages and making him work long hours without getting paid. He went on to admit that he used a power drill to flatten the tires.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

