Man charged in Dayton human trafficking case

Apr. 29—A Dayton man is due in court this afternoon in a human trafficking case.

Carlos Manuel Segura Matos, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court for five felony counts of promoting prostitution.

Charges were filed late Thursday afternoon against Segura Matos, who is accused of running a brothel between Feb. 23 and April 20 out of a duplex in the 700 block of McCleary Avenue in Dayton, according to an affidavit.

The document also stated that Segura Matos "transported women throughout Montgomery County to various locations for purposes of prostitution."

Segura Matos is in the Montgomery County Jail.