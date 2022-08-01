Man charged in Dayton stabbing

Aug. 1—A 27-year-old Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed another man multiple times at a home in Dayton last week.

Joshua Lee Belosic was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue after a caller first reported seeing someone walking around with a knife, followed by a report that somebody had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Belosic, with one claiming he was threatening to kill people, according to court documents.

A video reportedly appeared to show Belosic stabbing the victim multiple times while others tried to stop him.

Medics took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries, an affidavit read.