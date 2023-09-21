Man charged in deadly 2018 Iconic Village apartment fire to be released on personal bond

A man arrested and charged in July in connection with the 2018 Iconic Village Apartment fire in San Marcos that killed five people will be released from the Hays County Jail on a personal bond after District Attorney Kelly Higgins said the case merits further investigation.

Higgins said he had agreed to the bond for Jacobe Ferguson, whose bail had been set at $250,000, but he added in a brief statement that "we have not dismissed or declined the case."

"We are seeking further investigation before proceeding," he said. "Because the investigation is ongoing, I cannot comment further at this time."

The decision to release Ferguson on a personal bond comes as prosecutors faced a deadline early next month to present the case to a grand jury. Under state law, prosecutors have 90 days from an arrest to seek indictment if a person remains in jail, as Jacobe has done since early July.

Ferguson's mother told the American-Statesman days after the arrest that her son was innocent and had actually helped tenants escape the blaze.

Authorities charged Ferguson July 5 with arson causing bodily injury or death nearly five years after the fire in San Marcos.

The arrest came after what officials said was a new task force made up of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, San Marcos police and Texas Rangers had joined the San Marcos Fire Department in investigating the case. In restarting the investigation, authorities said they circled back to witnesses whom investigators had spoken with after the fire and, this time, got a clearer understanding about what happened.

According to an arrest affidavit, Weldon Moore, identified as a witness, told investigators that Ferguson had discussed setting the fire and confided in him that he was angry about a broken relationship and feeling overwhelmed at work.

Ferguson, according to the affidavit, was intoxicated on the night of the fire and told Moore that the blaze might have originated on a mattress that a tenant had set out for Ferguson to remove. Authorities say they later confirmed the fire began on the mattress.

