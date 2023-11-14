Man charged in deadly beating at Rochester store

A 39-year-old man was charged with the beating death of a man at a Jay Street convenience store in August.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that Quintel Crockton was apprehended Monday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 23 death of Terran Felder, 61. Felder was killed at the Quick Food Market at 1218 Jay St. following a fight that started outside the store and continued inside the shop, he said.

Video showed that Felder was repeatedly kicked and punched in his head and on his body, Umbrino said.

Further details as per what led to the fatal encounter were not released.

Crockton is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Quintel Crockton charged in death of Terran Felder at Rochester store