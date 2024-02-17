Man charged in deadly crash after St. Louis concert out on bond

ST. LOUIS – A man accused of fatally striking a Chicago mother and daughter at a crosswalk after they left a St. Louis concert earlier this week is now out on bond.

The accused driver, identified as 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was released from jail on Friday after posting $20,000 or 10% of his $200,000 bond, according to online Missouri court records.

Prosecutors had previously charged Henderson with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Court documents and police reports allege he was traveling at 70 miles an hour and ran at least one red light prior to the crash.

National Weather Service reports ‘thundersnow’ in St. Louis

Authorities have identified Laticha Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, as the victims. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at North 18th and Olive streets in Downtown West as the two were leaving a Drake concert.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department claims that the driver, later identified as Henderson, was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee and speeding eastbound on Olive. At somepoint, the driver ran through a red light and sideswiped the front end of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was traveling north on 18th. The Cherokee spun out and struck Bracero and Cordova, who were using a crosswalk on Olive Street.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Following the crash, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told FOX 2’s Mitch McCoy, “We’re doing everything we possibly can, humanely possible, to make our streets safer,” but also noted “We need action.” She says one traffic safety measure in the form of a red light camera bill is currently stalled at the Board of Aldermen.

Court records not yet disclosed Henderson’s next court date amid legal proceedings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.