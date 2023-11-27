Man charged in deadly Des Moines Thanksgiving crash that killed 66-year-old woman

A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged in the deadly crash Thanksgiving morning that killed 66-year-old Connie Allison.

Shawn Michael Bowersock, 46, has been charged with homicide by vehicle - eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, fraudulent use of registration and not having insurance.

Connie Allison, a 66-year-old Des Moines resident, was killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving morning.

Allison was a passenger Bowersock's vehicle that police attempted to pull over around 1:38 a.m. after seeing a fraudulent license plate near Southeast Fifth Street and Hughes Avenue, according to a news release from Des Moines police department.

More: Woman identified who died in car crash early Thanksgiving morning in Des Moines

Bowersock sped away from the officer and failed to turn, according to police. The car left the road and crashed in a ditch south of Emma Avenue.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Allison later died. Bowersock, who had a felony arrest warrant, was in serious condition and guarded while in the hospital, the release said.

Des Moines police are investigating the 17th traffic-related fatality this year.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged in deadly Thanksgiving crash