Man charged in deadly drive-by shooting on North Union Street

A 26-year-old Rochester man was arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed a man sitting on his front porch over the summer.

Teodoro River Jr., 26, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July 11 shooting death of Sayyos Rios, 40, at the corner of North Union and Weld streets.

Rios was sitting on the porch of his North Union Street residence and a 19-year-old man was standing nearby on the sidewalk when a stolen vehicle drove by and someone fired multiple shots at the younger man, inadvertently striking Rios in the head as he sat on the porch, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. The two men were not friends, according to police.

The double shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on July 11.

Rios was taken to Strong Memorial, where he died from his injuries, Umbrino said. The 19-year-old man, who was shot multiple times in his upper and lower body, was taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital and arrived shortly after the initial 911 call, Umbrino said. He was treated and released.

Umbrino said that Rios, a father, was well-known and well-loved amongst neighbors.

Officers apprehended Rivera on Saturday in Rochester and allegedly found a loaded handgun on him, Umbrino said. Rivera was arraigned in City Court on Sunday morning and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday. Additional charges are pending.

The intersection of North Union and Weld streets is several blocks north of East Main Street, near the Fastrac gas station and the Inner Loop.

