When Meta rebranded from Facebook two years ago, the word "metaverse" went mainstream. Propelled by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ardent vision, Meta remains committed to its dreams of a world where we attend work meetings in VR and hang out with our friends in Horizon Worlds, rather than in person. Zuckerberg did not utter the word "metaverse" until 33 minutes into his Meta Connect presentation.