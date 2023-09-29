Man charged in deadly East Ave. bar shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Rochester's East End bar district in May.

Randy Burney, 36, was charged with second-degree murder regarding the shooting death of Kimanhi Hinds, 41, who was shot in the upper body at the Flour City Station bar, 170 East Ave. around 2 a.m. on May 29, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Police said a fight at the bar involving Hinds and a woman preceded the killing. As a security guard employed by the bar intervened, Burney is accused of walking up to Hinds and shooting him "at near point blank range," Umbrino said. One of the gunshots also struck the security guard.

Umbrino said that Burney was not involved in the initial altercation.

Hinds was pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard was taken to Rochester General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The guard was treated and released, Umbrino said.

Burney, who was apprehended in Rochester on Thursday, is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Additional charges are pending.

