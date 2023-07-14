Man charged in deadly Genesee Street shooting

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection the brazen daytime shooting death of a Rochester man on Genesee Street, one day after the slaying, police announced Friday morning.

Stephan Jefferson, 20, was apprehended Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force as he rode a bicycle on the east side of the city. He was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in the fatal shooting of Dwayne Hall Jr., 38, of Rochester, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. He allegedly had a loaded handgun when he was taken into custody.

Jefferson and Hall were involved in a fistfight on Genesee Street, near Hopkins Street, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. At what appeared to be the end of the fight, the two briefly separated and Hall started to walk away, Umbrino said. Jefferson allegedly retrieved a handgun, again approached Hall "and fired a single shot at point blank, striking Hall in the chest," Umbrino said.

More: Double-shooting near Wednesday’s homicide scene leaves one man in critical condition

Hall was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after he arrived, said Umbrino, who leads the department's Major Crimes Unit.

Officers said that Hall and Jefferson used to live in the same neighborhood and that Wednesday's fight was believed to have stemmed from a previous dispute.

The fatal shooting, which marked Rochester's 24th homicide of the year, occurred in front of 15 to 20 people, including children, Umbrino said. Officers credited the help of community members with quick identification that led to an arrest.

Jefferson is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Stephan Jefferson charged in killing of Dwayne Hall Jr in Rochester NY