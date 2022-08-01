Man charged in deadly machete, car attack at Dayton park

Aug. 1—A man is accused of killing another man after he reportedly attacked him with a machete and car last week at Triangle Park in Dayton.

Late Thursday night police responded to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Daniel B. Anderson, 23, hit the victim repeatedly with a machete as the man tried to get away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

When the victim was on the ground, Anderson then got into his vehicle and drove over the man, according to court documents.

"Anderson claims [the victim] made threats to harm Anderson's mother," an affidavit read.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office pending family notification.

"The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident," Johns said.

Anderson was reportedly still on the scene when police arrived. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Friday morning.

Anderson is facing three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to court records.