Man charged in deadly Rochester shooting

A Rochester man was charged in connection with the August shooting death of a man walking on Henion Street.

Michael Scott Jr., 21, was apprehended leaving his Buffalo Road home on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of Demetrius Rucker, 22, of Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rucker was walking on Henion Street when he was shot at least once around 7 p.m. He ran a short distance after he was shot and collapsed in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said that it appeared that Rucker was the intended target. A stray bullet entered a nearby home and struck a television that three children younger than 12 and an adult were watching. None of them were injured, officers said.

Scott last year was charged with possessing two illegal handguns and was out of custody, with two felonies pending at the time of Rucker's slaying, officers said. In October, Scott pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remained out of custody, pending sentencing, until Wednesday's arrest.

Scott is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in City Court.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Scott Jr. charged in death of Demetrius Rucker in Rochester NY