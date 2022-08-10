Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July.

Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.

Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Central Avenue July 19. Police responded to the apartment around 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Sutson had been staying at the apartment and was fatally shot in the bedroom. Investigators identified Green as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, according to the district attorney.

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading. He is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Thursday.

