Man charged in deadly shooting that led to Dayton SWAT standoff

May 25—A man facing charges in a deadly shooting outside a Dayton apartment last week that prompted a SWAT standoff was arrested Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Johnny Lee Trigg Jr., 44, on Redwood Avenue in Dayton, according to jail booking records.

He was charged with two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and one count of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton police responded around 6:40 a.m. May 18 to a reported shooting behind an apartment in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street. A 911 caller said a neighbor shot another a man, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Myquan R. Taylor, 29, of Dayton, died Saturday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. He was shot in the lower back and also suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit.

Witnesses identified Trigg as a suspect, according to court documents. Officers learned Trigg was last seen running into the back of an apartment on West Stewart Street following the shooting.

When police couldn't contact the suspect, they called SWAT and hostage negotiation units to respond. The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after police earned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

Investigators found three fired shell casings while searching the area, according to court documents.

Taylor and Trigg were known to each other and had been in an argument over the last two weeks, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).