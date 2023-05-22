Man charged in deadly shooting at Mansfield home to face a judge

A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in Mansfield over the weekend is slated to face a judge on Monday.

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a charge of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm in the death of 23-year-old Samuel Waters, of Mansfield, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the area of 42 West Church Street on Saturday just after 11 a.m. and found Waters suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said he had been shot several times.

O’Brien was detained in connection with Waters’ death following an investigation. It’s not yet clear if additional charges will be filed against O’Brien.

Stunned neighborhood residents remembered Waters as a wonderful person.

“I was shocked, absolutely shocked. When I heard it was Sam, I was absolutely devastated,” neighbor Mike Carr said. “It’s such a tragedy. He was such a nice person, an absolute sweetheart, like I couldn’t even think of one bad thing to say.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives are assisting Mansfield police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW