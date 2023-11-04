Man charged in deadly South Nashville crash after allegedly running red light, admitting to drinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges — including vehicular homicide by intoxication — after an overnight crash at a South Nashville intersection left one person dead.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police’s preliminary investigation, 20-year-old Bryan Lozano was speeding in a 2007 Acura sedan as he traveled northbound on Nolensville Pike.

Authorities reported Lozano ran a red light at the Harding Place intersection and struck the driver’s side of a Honda, which resulted in the Honda immediately catching fire, spinning and then striking a Jeep Compass.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The driver of the Honda — who has not been identified — died at the scene, police said. Metro police is working alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the driver.

Lozano, and the two occupants of the Jeep Compass, were not injured in the collision, according to Metro police.

At the scene, officers reported that Lozano smelled of alcohol and was heard saying, “I am drunk.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Lozano was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide. In addition, the 20-year-old was also charged with driving on a suspended license, underage alcohol consumption and not having proof of insurance.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $78,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.