Man charged in deadly stabbing to appear in court

A man charged with stabbing another man to death in Conover is due in court Monday.

Kenny Walker got in a fight with Kenneth Swint outside his home on Daniel Street on Saturday then stabbed and killed him, Catawba County deputies said.

Investigators said Walker had hired Swint and a second man to patch an area of his driveway.

Neighbor Dana Rogerson said after the incident, Walker went to her home where her mother, Nancy Deitz, answered the door.

“He banged on the door in a panic really and I saw that he had blood on his face and on his hands and he said, ‘Help me. Help me,’” Deitz said.

Deputies said there had been a disagreement between Walker and the men he hired over work that was to be performed at his home.

Brenda Milligan, Swink’s mother, doesn’t believe this was a case of self-defense.

“My son can fight,” Milligan said. “He is slim. He doesn’t have an ounce of fat, but he will fight you. But he will never hit you first. He will never use a weapon against you. But if you hit him, he will fight you.”

Walker’s wife, who asked not to be identified, went to his court appearance Monday morning.

She can’t believe he’s now charged with murder.

“He would never hurt anyone intentionally,” she said. “My heart just sank because this is not him.”

Deputies spent hours collecting evidence at the home.

They say they have recovered the murder weapon and interviewed the other worker who was there when the stabbing happened.

Walker is in jail without bond on the murder charge.

