Man charged in deadly Thanksgiving crash was on meth and other drugs, test finds

An additional charge has been filed in the Thanksgiving Day car crash that killed 66-year-old Connie Allison.

Shawn Michael Bowersock, 46, was charged with homicide by vehicle OWI on Wednesday. Results from lab testing indicated methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl were in his system, according to the criminal complaint.

Bowersock previously was charged with homicide by vehicle - eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, fraudulent use of registration and not having insurance.

Allison was a passenger in Bowersock's vehicle that police attempted to pull over near Southeast Fifth Street and Hughes Avenue around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 23 after they saw a fraudulent license plate, according to a news release from Des Moines Police Department.

Bowersock allegedly sped away from the officer and failed to turn. The car left the road and crashed in a ditch south of Emma Avenue, police said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Allison later died. Bowersock, who had a felony arrest warrant on other charge, was in serious condition and guarded while in the hospital, the release said.

It was the 17th traffic-related fatality this year.

