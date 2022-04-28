Man charged in death of Dayton volleyball club security guard

Apr. 28—A man accused of fatally striking a security guard at a Dayton volleyball club is facing charges.

Antonio Fountain, 36, was charged with one count each of murder and felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dayton police responded to Setters Volleyball Club on Gateway Drive Friday around 9:15 p.m. on a report of fight. Officers found Ronnie Brown, a security guard for the club, unconscious on the ground outside, court documents read.

Crews took Brown to Miami Valley Hospital. The 60-year-old man died Sunday.

Surveillance video at Setters showed a man, later identified as Fountain, punch Brown on the side of his head while Brown was distracted by a "disorderly subject," according to an affidavit.

"Mr. Brown immediately fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete when he landed," court documents read.

On Tuesday police announced a warrant had been issued for Fountain. Dayton police Major Brian Johns said officers were in contact with Fountain and that he was supposed to turn himself in Monday night or Tuesday morning, but he didn't show up.

Later that afternoon Dayton police said he was in custody.

During a police interview, Fountain confirmed he was at Setters on Friday, but did not confirm or deny hitting Brown, according to court records.

Fountain is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday afternoon.