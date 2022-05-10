Man charged in death of Deputy Weist appointed public defender; other felony cases sealed

GALESBURG — Daylon Richardson, the man charged with crashing his vehicle into and killing Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Weist, appeared in the Henry County Courthouse on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

As reported by WQAD-TV, Richardson, 22 of Granite City, had not hired a lawyer ahead of Monday’s hearing though he had previously told the court that he would obtain his own counsel. Richardson told the presiding Circuit Judge Terry Patton that he had been unemployed and “bumming” around for food and shelter since 2020.

Patton granted Richardson a public defender and ordered, at the request of the Henry County state’s attorney, to impound all information related to Richardson’s other open cases.

The move seals records related to felony charges Richardson is facing — that involve possession of a weapon, fleeing, cannabis and “mob action” in Madison County, Illinois — from everyone except the judge and both parties involved until the Henry County investigation is completed.

WQAD-TV reported that Richardson was expected in court for those charges on May 2 and May 20.

On April 29, Galesburg police officers responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg officers attempted to make a traffic stop and the suspect continued to drive and fled north on U.S. Route 150.

Weist was setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County when the suspect's vehicle struck and killed the Knox County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle then crashed in a field north of the intersection and Galesburg officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty announced on April 29 that Richardson had been charged with two counts of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Richardson’s next court appearance in Henry County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 23.

A memorial service for Weist was held Saturday, May 7, at Galesburg High School. Hundreds of first responders and law enforcement from across Illinois and bordering states attended the memorial and participated in the procession. Members of the public lined the procession route to pay tribute to the fallen deputy.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Man charged with killing Deputy Nicholas Weist gets public defender